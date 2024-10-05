SINGAPORE, Oct 5 – The body of a Singaporean retired teacher who went missing while hiking near Mount Everest was reportedly found yesterday.

CNA reported that Harry Tan, 76, disappeared last Thursday while trekking near the Kongma La Pass, a popular trail south of Everest Base Camp.

“We appreciate the support of the Nepalese authorities in the search and rescue efforts,” Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today.

The ministry said it will continue assisting Tan’s family through the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi.

CNA reported how after Tan’s disappearance, a stranger received a message from a friend at Everest Base Camp about the incident.

According to him, efforts to contact the Nepalese authorities were unsuccessful at first, and the group had to provide Tan’s insurance details before a helicopter search could begin.

Rescue teams faced difficulties due to a snowstorm, and the mission could only proceed after the weather cleared on Tuesday.

“There was a snowstorm, so there was no way any kind of rescue mission could actually take place. They tried to go on foot, but it was just too treacherous so they couldn’t do anything,” said the man, who did not make his identity public.

Tan had been hiking with two friends but decided to go ahead alone, eventually meeting up with a group of Chinese hikers.

Tan was reportedly seen alone without sherpas, and a member of the hiking group witnessed him fall.