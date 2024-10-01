SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — There is still confusion among car-sharing and car rental firms over the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) policy for Singapore cars entering Malaysia from October 1.

CNA reported that while rental car companies have applied for VEPs, tags have been slow in arriving while Malaysian authorities have not been forthcoming with answers to enquiries.

While Malaysia has said that Singapore vehicles without a VEP can enter the country but receive a warning notice, there is a noted lack of details with no information whether those notices need to be held onto and if there is a limit to how many warning notices can be accumulated.

Firms such as car-sharing company Tribecar have acknowledged that they were unable to meet the October 1 deadline, with only 50 per cent of its fleet having VEP tags.

Car rental firm Lylo however said that since it is a commercial entity with commercial vehicles, it receives special concessions with no requirement to present a physical VEP tag yet.

It has however made effort to apply for the relevant permits and is on track to be 100 per cent VEP-registered with cars without the tags (as they have not been shipped over despite being registered) to instead have confirmation slips to show Malaysian authorities at the border, along with insurance and the car’s log card.