JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will come into force on October 1 for Singaporean vehicles entering Malaysia via Johor.

The permit is currently a hot topic as many Singaporeans have yet to install and activate their VEP’s radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

Malaysian authorities have reassured motorists that those without VEP tags will still be permitted entry into Malaysia from Singapore. However, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has said that warning notices will be issued to Singaporean drivers who leave Malaysia without a valid VEP.

As of last week, JPJ indicated that only 62,635 Singaporean vehicles had activated their VEP RFID tags, with around 130,000 more expected to be issued in the coming weeks — 90,000 of which have already been registered.

So what is the VEP?

The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is an authorisation permit, similar to an identity card or passport, allowing foreign-registered vehicles to enter Malaysia. As such, Malaysian vehicles do not need to apply for it.

According to the Road Transport Department (JPJ), all categories of foreign vehicles — including government, private, commercial, and consulate-owned — must possess a VEP to enter the country.

Currently, motorcycles are temporarily exempt from this requirement, although the government plans to make it mandatory in the future.

The VEP is issued by JPJ under Section 66H of the Road Transport Act 1987 where Singaporean motorists will be issued an RFID tag as part of their application, which costs RM10. and is valid for five years. This non-transferable tag uniquely identifies each vehicle.

In addition to the VEP, a RM20 road charge is imposed on all vehicles entering from Singapore.

How to apply for your VEP RFID tag

Registered vehicle owners will need to register at the JPJ VEP portal. Successful applicants will receive confirmation via email.

As the VEP operates on a cashless basis, owners will need to have a registered Touch ‘n Go eWallet account before proceeding. The RFID tag is linked to this eWallet account, which can also be utilised to pay for toll fees on Malaysian highways.

During the registration process, applicants will need to submit several documents including the motor vehicle insurance policy, a copy of their identity card, and the vehicle’s Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

The crowd at the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) collection centre TCSens Sdn Bhd in Danga Bay, Johor Baru last week. — Picture by Ben Tan

Upon approval, JPJ will notify the applicant via email and the vehicle owner will then be asked about their preferred method of collection. The VEP RFID tag can be delivered via courier or it can be self-collected from a designated VEP collection centre in Johor Baru.

The final step is to pay for the RFID tag using a credit card. The tag costs RM10, excluding delivery and service charges.

How to activate your VEP RFID

Upon receiving the VEP RFID tag, the vehicle owner must register the tag on the VEP portal. The owner is responsible for applying and updating any details related to their RFID tag.

As the VEP RFID tag is unique to each vehicle and not transferable, it is essential to ensure that the tag is affixed to the intended vehicle.

Owners are encouraged to check that the RFID tag is functioning correctly. If it is found to be faulty, a replacement will be issued at no charge. However, JPJ warns that there will be no free replacement if the tag has been tampered with.

In the event of stolen, lost or damage tag

According to JPJ, the owner is responsible for notifying the department via the portal about any stolen, lost, or damaged RFID tag. The owner must file a police report and notify JPJ before they can obtain a new RFID tag.

Other things to look out for

With the introduction of the VEP, Singapore-registered vehicles will be monitored at both land border crossings into Malaysia.

The system will allow local authorities to identify and stop motorists with traffic violations from exiting the country.

Additionally, those with outstanding Malaysian traffic summons or fines have been advised to settle their payments, as enforcement actions will take effect from January 1 next year.