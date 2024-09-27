PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Singaporean vehicles without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will still be allowed entry into Johor starting October 1, says the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The Star reported that JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said while enforcement of the VEP for foreign-registered vehicles will begin on the same date, it will be implemented in phases.

“In the first phase, Singaporean vehicles without a VEP will still be able to enter Malaysia as usual,” he reportedly said.

Private vehicle owners from Singapore who have not yet obtained the RFID VEP tag will be reminded at entry points to immediately register, install, and activate the RFID tag, Aedy added.

He said warning notices will be issued to Singaporean drivers when leaving Malaysia if they have not registered for the VEP.

Owners can obtain the RFID tag at several locations, including TCSens Office in Danga Bay, JPJ Southern Region Academy, the JPJ Johor Office in Taman Daya, and the VEP Collection Centre in Woodlands.

As of September 25, a total of 62,635 Singaporean vehicles have activated the RFID tag for VEP, Aedy said.



