SINGAPORE, Sept 29 – In Singapore, “mamak shops” have a different meaning — it refers to standalone kiosks that sell provisions and sundry goods in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, rather than Indian-Muslim diners.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that these shops are however becoming a rarity, with many closing in recent years due to declining revenue as a result of competition from supermarkets, convenience store chains, and online grocery platforms.

“We are being forced into a corner by higher costs, online shopping, and lower foot traffic,” said Kelvin Lim, who operates the Hwa Lee Provision Store opened by her mother Chong Meng Choo back in 1984.

“I might have to close the shop in a few years, maybe even next year.”

Jannathun Abdul Hamid, 68, who runs another store opened by her husband Noor Mohamed, 70, in 1985 — said revenue fell by 50 per cent after a supermarket opened 10-minute walk away in 2015.

“The supermarket is so near, and it sells more things, so people don’t need us that much any more. Now our business mostly comes from selling snacks and drinks to the pupils of the primary school across the road,” she was quoted saying.

ST reported that the shops, usually located at “void decks” — open areas on the ground level of HDB flats — started appearing in the 1970s, with around 600 of them at its peak in the 1980s and 1990s.

However, that number had fallen to just 240 last year, which it said could be attributed to changes in HDB design and customer habits.

It cited Thomas Schroepfer, who teaches architecture at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, saying that newer HDB flats have smaller void decks, offering less space for standalone provision stores, while neighbourhood shopping centres have become more common.

“Beyond their practical function, provision shops hold a special place in the hearts of many Singaporeans,” Schroepfer reportedly said.

“These small, often family-run businesses often became trusted fixtures in the neighbourhood, contributing to the ‘kampung spirit’ of close-knit community ties.”

ST reported that in order to survive, some “mamak shops” have offered digital payment options, sold products not available in supermarkets — such as tobacco rolling paper and henna — and allowed their outlets to become collection points for Shopee online shopping orders.



