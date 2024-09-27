SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges today for recording his niece in various states of undress and creating deepfake pornographic videos of her.

He did so by hiding two cameras in the 23-year-old woman’s toilet and bedroom.

He also used his “design expertise” to superimpose the victim’s face onto pornographic videos with a mobile phone application.

Such digitally altered images, videos or audio clips are known as deepfakes.

The man pleaded guilty to an amalgamated charge of voyeurism and a charge of possessing voyeuristic videos.

He will be back in court on Oct 28, after the judge adjourned the matter to decide on the sentence.

Due to a gag order, the man and victim cannot be named.

What happened

The court heard that the man’s victim — a Chinese national, who was aged 23 at the time of his offences — was his wife’s niece who had lived with her since 2006.

He had met his wife in 2015, and married her in 2017.

The court heard that the man bought a home in December 2019 and lived with his wife, daughter, and the victim.

The victim had her own room with an adjoining toilet. She believed that she had a good relationship with the man, and would let him enter her room when vacuuming the apartment, among other reasons, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tung Shou Pin.

Sometime in 2020 or 2021, the man found a small video camera. Court documents did not state where he found it.

This camera had no Wi-Fi connectivity, a battery life of about an hour and would store footage in an internal SD card.

DPP Tung said the man had frequently argued with his wife and the couple had marital issues.

“Out of frustration, he became curious about what the victim did in the toilet,” said the prosecutor without elaborating why.

Between May and June 2022, the man put the video camera in her toilet, and would retrieve it occasionally to recharge it and review the footage.

This allowed him to record the victim in various states of undress.

Sometime between late June and early July 2022, the man purchased a second small video camera. This video camera had a longer battery life, and Wi-Fi connectivity which allowed recordings to be viewed and downloaded on a smartphone.

DPP Tung said that on six incidents between July 4 and July 9 in 2022, the man placed the camera in the victim’s toilet and recorded her.

On July 11 that same year at about 7.10pm, he repositioned the camera under her bed while vacuuming her room. This allowed him to record her undressed.

The next day, the victim noticed the first camera taped under the sink. She cried and told the man’s wife what happened, before calling the police.

The victim also decided to move out to the apartment because of the incident. While packing her things, she found the second camera under her bed, and gave it to the police.

The man was later arrested.

DPP Tung added that as part of police investigations, the man’s electronic devices were seized.

Forensic investigations into these devices revealed the man had 17 deepfake videos that depicted the victim engaging in sexual activity.

“The accused admitted to having used his design expertise to create the recordings by using a smartphone application to superimpose the victim’s face onto live-action pornographic videos,” said the prosecutor.

‘Misguided sense of control’

DPP Tung called for a sentence of 24 to 29 weeks’ jail as there was a need for a deterrent sentence for such sexual crimes.

“The accused abused the trust reposed in him by the victim. They had been members of the same household for about five years when he committed the offences, and he was married to her aunt who had taken care of her since childhood,” said the prosecutor.

“Therefore, the accused had ready access to the victim’s room and toilet, such as when he was cleaning the apartment.”

He added that the man was persistent in his offending as he repeatedly retrieved the cameras to review the footage, recharge the camera and reposition them.

The prosecutor added that deterrence against deepfakes is “especially important because technological advancements have made it easy to commit such offences”.

The man’s lawyers —Tang Shangwei and Tian Warren of WongPartnership — said their client is deeply remorseful and ashamed of his actions.

They noted that the man was suffering from adjustment disorder with depressed mood that was a major contributory link to the offences committed, citing a report by a senior consultant psychiatrist.

The lawyers emphasised that the man was not sexually attracted to his niece, but that his actions were his “misguided way to feel a sense of control”.

The man has sought help for his disorder, having attended 23 counselling sessions individually and with his wife. He has also taken steps to rehab himself by pursuing higher education, said his lawyers.

Anyone found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned or face any combination of the three punishments.

As the man faces an amalgamated charge, he faces twice the amount of the maximum punishment.

As for possessing voyeuristic videos, the man can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both. — TODAY