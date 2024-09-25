SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Did you think the Labubu doll craze was over? Judging from the Pop Mart viral toy’s latest appearance, absolutely not.

The branch chairman of the Sengkang West branch of the People’s Action Party (PAP) Lam Pin Min showed off a very special Labubu – dressed in the PAP uniform, on Facebook.

Humorously, Lam called the doll his team’s “latest and cutest volunteer”.

One of the reasons Labubu is so popular among doll collectors (who aren’t Blackpink Lisa fans) is despite being a keychain plush, you can also dress it up like a regular doll

This particular Labubu not only wears a t-shirt with the PAP logo on it, but it also wears matching pants and sneakers, accessorised by a cute little pair of glasses.

It even got a special little TikTok devoted to it, which you can watch below:

Never heard of Labubu? Well, it’s a range of characters from popular Chinese toy manufacturer Pop Mart but recently shot to fame when Blackpink Lisa declared her adoration for the little figure.

Pop stars, politicians – Labubu’s definitely going places.