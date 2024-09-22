SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — The rise in popularity of new durian varieties from Malaysia such as the elusive Tupai King may have created confusion among enthusiasts and sellers alike in Singapore.

Singapore-based CNA reported that durians labelled as “Tupai King” were being priced higher at up to 50 to 90 per cent more than other varieties such as Mao Shan Wang — also known as Musang King in Malaysia.

“What am I actually paying for? And when I speak to different durian sellers, they give me different answers,” said durian enthusiast Andrew Yeo, who said he ate durian twice a week during the season.

He related that he once paid S$28 (RM91) per kg for a so-called Tupai King, but the durians were also labelled as Mao Shan Wang underneath.

“I suspect [these new varieties] could be part of the same cultivar ... just that [they’re] being mislabelled,” he suggested.

The rise of these durians has left many questioning whether they are legitimate varieties or marketing ploys, with experts consulted by CNA suggesting that the Tupai King durians sold in Singapore might not be authentic.

It noted that Tupai King durians are opened from the top rather than the bottom, where its skin is thinner. It also tastes more bitter and less sweet than Musang King.

Durian specialist Chew Chee Wan, who cultivates the original Tupai King in Penang, sells it at RM120 per kg due to its rarity.

Chew said he only started selling saplings in the last two years, so experts estimated that it will take five to 10 years more for Singaporeans to actually taste a Tupai King.

He also confirmed that his durians have not yet been exported to Singapore.

“I dare say the Tupai King that’s found in Singapore isn’t my authentic Tupai King... Because my Tupai King hasn’t been exported to Singapore,” he was quoted saying.

The complexity surrounding durian marketing continues to challenge consumers, as varieties like Mao Shan Wang are also repackaged under names such as Black Gold, Old Tree, or King of Kings.