SINGAPORE, Sept 18 — Around 10,000 guests are expected to attend the final race meeting at the Singapore Turf Club (STC) on October 5, marking the end of its 182-year legacy with the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup, a significant event in local horse racing history.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the race course at Kranji will close in March 2027 to make way for housing and development, ending Singapore’s longstanding horse racing scene.

This final event will feature ten races, honouring the club’s rich heritage.

According to the news report, over the decades, the club has hosted international dignitaries, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, and notable events like the Youth Olympic Games.

A special Heritage Walk will be featured, showcasing the history of the Singapore Gold Cup.

Additionally, an exhibition will display entries from STC’s photo competition, which drew over 200 submissions in categories like architecture, flora and fauna, and racing.

Tan Ren Keat, STC’s assistant manager of corporate marketing, highlighted the initiative as a way for the public to appreciate the club beyond just racing.

STC’s head of tracks, R Jayaraju, who has maintained the racecourse for over 20 years, said the focus remains on delivering a memorable final event despite the emotional atmosphere.

“We want to celebrate this event with the rest of the world,” he was quoted saying.

CNA reported that the staff will also be honoured on the final day, with one race named the Singapore Turf Club Trophy, a title chosen by employees.

High demand has seen all free admission tickets for Grandstand Level 1 redeemed online, with a limited number still available on race days in September and October.

For many in the horse racing community, the event carries a deep sense of loss. Jockeys and horse owners expressed mixed feelings, with horse owner Eric Koh likening it to “attending a funeral” as the industry braces for the closure.

Koh also noted that despite efforts, the hope for a reversal on the closure had faded. “The reality has set in, and we just have to move on,” he said, though options to race overseas remain.

Former jockey Matthew Kellady, now working at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, shared the personal toll the closure has taken, having left his family behind in Singapore.

“While I’m grateful for the job, it’s very lonely,” he was quoted saying