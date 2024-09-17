SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — After nearly five decades of serving Singapore’s reading community, Times Bookstore will close the final chapter of its presence in the country.

The last remaining outlet, located at Jelita Shopping Centre, will cease operations on September 22, 2024.

In an Instagram post, Times Bookstore thanked customers for their support, writing, “After decades of creating magical memories and sharing countless stories, the time has come to close the final chapter of Times Bookstores.”

“It has been our greatest honour to be a part of your reading journey.

The post added, “Thank you for letting us fill your lives with the wonder of books and the joy of imagination.”

As Times Bookstore bids farewell to its physical stores, readers are invited to visit the Jelita location one last time.

Several online users expressed their sadness at the news, with one long-time customer writing, “Times at centrepoint was my hangout place — so many memories... it saddens me that it’s all gone forever in a changing Singapore that breaks my heart as she loses her soul.”

Another user chris.low.134 added, “A tremendous effort to bring reading so much closer to us. Thank you for holding on. I have enjoyed many quiet school holidays as a teenager, then as a young mum with kids in tow among rows of books.”

User vanwangye wrote, “Sad to see this. Do Times bookstore has store outside of Singapore? I see generally physically book reading is going extinct in Singapore but still strong in USA, China, Japan or even several Eurporean [sic] nations.”

Established in 1978, Times Bookstores has catered to Singapore’s readers for almost 50 years, according to an Asiaone report.

Its outlets offered a wide range of products, including children’s books, lifestyle titles and non-fiction.

The closure of the Jelita Shopping Centre store follows the shutting down of other Times outlets over the past few years.

In 2019, its Centrepoint outlet was shuttered after 36 years, while its Marina Square and Paragon locations closed in 2021.

In February 2024, Times Bookstore also announced the closure of its Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point branches.