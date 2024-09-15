SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — For those in Singapore needing representation but find themselves stymied by a lack of funds, Pro Bono SG offers both free legal advice and representation.

In a CNA report, Pro Bono SG’s Sadhana Rai, head of representation, said that her own father had questioned her joining the organisation as a full-time pro bono lawyer.

He asked her why she was representing “all these rapists and criminals” and asked her, “Why can’t you take on other types of cases.”

Fast forward years later, Rai’s father’s views have softened, now telling her that what she does is important because otherwise, who else would speak up for the people she represents?

Rai is one of many lawyers who now consider pro bono work as a viable career, even leaving private practice for it.

Still, the public has often criticised Pro Bono SG’s involvement in controversial cases and questioning why they would agree to represent people already seen as guilty or abhorrent.

Criticism aside, Pro Bono SG has made it a point to make its service accessible, even opening its first branch office in a temple in an area that would be easier for its clients to visit with a second branch in Woodlands.

While Singapore does have state-run services for those needing free or low-cost legal representation, namely the Public Defender’s Office and the Legal Aid Bureau, they are only available to Singaporeans and permanent residents and those who fail to meet that criteria, among others, can instead try and avail themselves of Pro Bono SG’s aid.