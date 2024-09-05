SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — A 39-year-old man has died while another is missing after the tugboat they were on sank in the Eastern Anchorage within Singapore’s port limits at about 2.15pm yesterday.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that both are crew members of the Oshio tugboat.

The agency said the deceased was earlier rescued by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation is currently underway for the missing crew, whose gender and age is not revealed.

“MPA has activated salvage divers to confirm the location of the sunken tug for salvage operations and is issuing navigational broadcasts for vessels to keep clear of the area,” MPA said.

There is no oil pollution reported. — Bernama