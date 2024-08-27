SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — A 25-year-old domestic helper was charged today with cruel treatment and causing unnecessary pain to her employer’s dog.

A CNA report at the time of the alleged incident said that the dog died later the same day though this was not stated in the charge sheets.

Junny Lal Awn Pui, a Myanmar national, was handed four charges under the Animals and Birds Act.

On Jan 22 at about 9.52am, Pui allegedly grabbed a male poodle by the name of “Boyboy” by its neck, pinning the dog to the ground and forcefully hitting it thrice on its head with her right hand.

She also allegedly hit Boyboy on its head with a makeshift stick made out of rolled papers, charge sheets stated.

At around 10.40am, Pui allegedly placed her leg on the poodle and bore her weight on top of Boyboy when attempting to bandage the animal, causing it unnecessary pain and suffering.

Then, at 11.03am, Pui allegedly hung Boyboy in midair by its harness on the balcony railing to “sun” the dog, stated court documents.

Later, at about 11.46am she allegedly beat Boyboy forcefully on its head twice with the makeshift stick.

The woman appeared in court via video link and spoke through an interpreter.

She said that she would plead guilty to all three charges but would not plead guilty to the charge of hanging the dog from the balcony as “her employer asked her to do it”.

She was also not represented and is applying for legal aid. Her bail stands at S$15,000. Pui told the court she may not be able to find a bailor.

On Feb 26 this year, a Facebook post by Derrick Tan, the president of the charity Voice for Animals, showed closed-circuit television footage of the woman hitting a dog.

TODAY understands that the post, including the CCTV footage, involves the same case.

In the post, Mr Tan said the owners of Boyboy hired a helper to care for their pet while they were at work.

In the CNA report, the dog owner said he had his dog for nine years. The owners also said they had installed surveillance cameras to better monitor their dog.

On the evening of Jan 22, Boyboy's owner was told by his girlfriend that his dog had died. At the crematorium, he noticed there was a crack in the dog's skull and went to check the footage from the surveillance cameras.

He saw the footage of the woman beating his dog and contacted the authorities.

The maid had been working with them only for about three to four weeks, reported CNA.

Pui's case will return to court in September.

For abusing an animal, the woman can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both. — TODAY