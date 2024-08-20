SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singapore chain Putien announced on social media today that all its prices in Singapore will now be “net price” with the standard 9 per cent GST charges being absorbed as well as service charges waived.

Singapore’s Strait Times (ST) reported that this will apply not just to all 19 Putien outlets but Sam Leong St Chicken Rice at 12 Verdun Road and Uncle Fong Hot Pot Restaurant at Great World and Suntec City, all under the same ownership.

Putien Group’s founder and chairman Fong Chi Chung confirmed to ST that this was not temporary but had been in planning since January this year.

ST quoted him saying: “With 19 Putien outlets, our scale and purchasing power have increased compared with when we had just one outlet. Over all these years, we have also learnt to control and manage our costs better. Now, we are in a position to return the support that Singaporeans have given to us.”

“Also, if people are charged less, they are happier to dine and likely to come more frequently. This will, in turn, help our business to improve.”

Prices and portions will also remain unchanged after the move.

Putien specialises in Fujian cuisine but also operates stores in Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and in China — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.