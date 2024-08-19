KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A Singaporean woman said she lost her passport after entering Johor Baru last Friday, which turned what was meant to be a short trip for a massage and supper into a four-day wait to go home.

The woman, one Sabrina Sim on TikTok, claimed she discovered that she had lost her passport when she tried to crossing back over to Singapore at 5am.

“I can’t go to the embassy now because yesterday was Singapore’s National Day, so the embassy is closed,” she said in the video posted on August 10 from Johor.

She also said she could not obtain a replacement as “embassies don’t open on weekends.”

Sim’s thought she would be able to obtain a new passport on Monday, but this was also not to be.

“(And) Monday is a holiday in Malaysia,” she said.

Monday was the replacement holiday for Hol Almarhum Sultan Iskandar that marked the passing of the previous sultan, which fell on August 11.

Sim then questioned why the consulate-general did not have arrangements for emergency cases.

She eventually secured a temporary passport on Tuesday for S$120 (RM400).