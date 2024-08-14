KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — In Merdeka month seeing the national flag flying everywhere is a common sight but what happens when it’s flown in Singapore without permission.

You’ll be breaking the law. According to Singapore’s National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949, Section 3(1): “No person shall display in public or at or within any school any national emblem.”

The law came up when someone when The SG Daily posted up on TikTok a video showing people putting up the Singapore flag in Singapore since their national day was recent, but among the Singapore flags was one stray Malaysian flag, seen outside an HDB block in Yishun Central.

Last year, a Malaysian man was also sentenced in Singapore to six months jail and fined RM500 for flying the Israeli flag, of all flags, in October last year.

So, Malaysians, keep flying the Jalur Gemilang: just don’t do it in Singapore.