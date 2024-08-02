SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — In the first half of 2024, Singapore reported 5,480 cases of illegal e-vaporiser use, representing more than two-thirds of offenders caught in 2023.

According to The Straits Times, there were a total of 7,838 individuals caught for possessing or using e-vaporisers in 2023, which was a sharp rise from 4,916 in 2022.

The paper reported that a joint statement released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday revealed that the rise in the number of cases was due to the intensified enforcement efforts aimed at preventing vaping from being entrenched in the population.

The collaborative effort involved multiple agencies — the Health Promotion Board, Ministry of Education, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, National Environment Agency, and National Parks Board.

It was reported that the MOH and HSA are also targeting the supply chain by removing listings for e-vaporisers and related components from social media platforms and conducting raids on warehouses storing these items.

Between April 1 and June 30, the HSA, with local e-commerce and social media platforms, has removed over 2,000 listings for e-vaporisers and related components.

The Straits Times also reported that in the first half of 2024, authorities intensified their crackdown on e-vaporiser suppliers, which led to significant seizures and major disruptions in the illegal supply chain:

March 19: A police roadblock on St Andrew’s Road uncovered two men with vape packages, which subsequently saw the HSA raiding two warehouses and seizing over 400,000 e-vaporisers and components valued at over US$6 million (RM20.4 million).

April 24: A raid at a warehouse in Woodlands Industrial Park resulted in the seizure of vapes and parts worth more than S$5 million.

June 14-18: HSA conducted raids at three locations, seizing over 350,000 e-vaporisers and components with a street value exceeding S$6 million.

July 8: An e-vaporiser distribution network was dismantled, with over 17,000 e-vaporisers and parts seized, valued at more than S$200,000.

In the city state, all sales and advertisements of e-vaporisers are prohibited.