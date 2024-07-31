Singapore residents at Changi Airport Terminal 3 will be able to enjoy passport-less immigration clearance in live trials at selected automated lanes from August 5 This will be done simply using facial and iris biometrics though travellers are advised they need their passports with them for overseas clearance and occasional checks in Singapore The system will be rolled out to all Changi Airport terminals by September and to Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December A QR code clearance initiative will be extended to motorcyclists and pillion riders on Aug 15, while cargo vehicle drivers and their assistants will be able to do so by the end of August

SINGAPORE, July 31 — From next Monday, Singapore residents at Changi Airport Terminal 3 will be able to enjoy passport-less immigration clearance using only facial and iris biometrics at selected automated lanes.

The live trial by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is part of a progressive rollout of this new system on a large scale at Singapore’s land, sea and air crossings.

By September, this system will be implemented at all Changi Airport terminals, and in December it will be available at Marina Bay Cruise Centre as well, ICA said in a news release on Wednesday.

This will save travellers 40 per cent of the time needed to clear immigration, ICA said in a press release today.

It is part of ICA’s plan to “strengthen border security and at the same time enhance the traveller experience, by digitalising border clearance”.

The agency also added that the QR code clearance at land checkpoints will also be extended to motorcyclists and their pillion riders by August

TODAY looks at what travellers can expect when passport-less immigration goes live on Aug 5, how the new system works and who will be eligible to enjoy this new service.

Passport-less immigration clearance

Under ICA’s “new clearance concept”, Singapore residents will be able to clear immigration without needing to present their passport at both arrival and departure air and sea checkpoints.

Singapore residents are Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Foreign travellers will be able to enjoy this only during departure from the country.

All travellers will be able to use automated clearance lanes, except for children under the age of six years old as the physical features and biometrics of this age group are still developing and may not be reliable in authenticating their identities.

“Tokenless clearance is possible at the air and sea checkpoints as ICA would know beforehand, the travellers who are coming through the checkpoints, from the advance manifests submitted by airline and ship operators,” ICA said.

QR code clearance extended to motorcyclists

An initiative allowing travellers to use a QR code for clearance at land borders will be extended to motorcyclists and pillion riders on Aug 15, while cargo vehicle drivers and their assistants will be able to do so by the end of August.

The system was rolled out by ICA this year on March 19, allowing car travellers to generate a QR code for immigration clearance on the MyICA app instead of needing to present a passport.

Those in the same car can generate a group QR, which can include up to 10 travellers’ passport details.

The initiative was extended to bus drivers on April 15.

ICA said that “today, over 70 per cent of car travellers and bus drivers use the OR code for immigration clearance”.

QR code clearance for bus passengers and those travelling on foot will be implemented at land checkpoints in December this year.

The authority clarified that motorcyclists and pillion riders must generate a QR code individually. Only groups of four are allowed to generate a group QR code at land checkpoints and utilise the special assistance lanes to clear immigration.

ICA said that as traveller information is not available beforehand for those travelling via land checkpoints, the QR code was introduced “as a token of identification in lieu of the passport, for faster and more convenient border clearance for both individuals and groups of travellers”.

“The initiative will save travellers at the land checkpoints about 30 per cent in time taken to clear immigration.”

Despite the large-scale introduction of passport-free immigration clearance, the agency reiterated that travellers will still need their passports for immigration clearance overseas.

“ICA may also occasionally require travellers to produce their passport for verification,” it added.

The authority said at a media briefing on Wednesday that the initiative will be introduced to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Seletar Airport next year, while smaller landing points like West Coast Pier will welcome the new service in 2026.

“ICA officers will continue to be around to help travellers who require assistance with automated and passport-less immigration clearance,” the agency said.

Assistant commissioner Phua Chiew Hua, deputy director of the agency’s operations division said: “ICA is always working to improve the immigration clearance experience and efficiency at our checkpoints.” — TODAY