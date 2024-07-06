• A woman on TikTok posted a video on July 2 describing an offer she received over email • It was to partake in a sexually suggestive photoshoot involving 50 men • The person who made the offer identified himself as a freelance Singapore-based photographer and said that she would be paid S$12,000• Viewers wrote in the video’s comment section that they had received similar offers • The video had amassed more than 138,000 views and 220 comments in three days Advertisement

SINGAPORE, July 6 — A TikTok video of a woman warning others about an offer she received to partake in a highly paid sexually suggestive photoshoot involving 50 men went viral this week, with several users saying they had received a similar proposition.

On Tuesday (July 2), junior designer Lai Yi Jing, 21, posted a video on the platform saying that she had received an email by a man named “Gavin Choo”, who identified himself as a freelance Singapore-based photographer.

The man said he was scouting for models for a paid project, describing it as a “clothed” indoor photoshoot with a “unique concept”. In return, she would be paid S$8,000 for participating.

Wondering if it was too good to be true, Ms Lai said that she asked the man for more details to ascertain if he was a legitimate photographer.

The man responded that the model would have to be dressed in a crop top and a tennis skirt and that the shoot would involve 50 other men performing a sexual act.

He then said that the remuneration would be raised to S$12,000.

Ms Lai said in the video that she did not take up the offer.

“I’m just raising awareness on this. If you ever receive an email, be it named Gavin Choo or whoever else, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

“I would do anything for money, just not this.”

The video had amassed more than 138,000 views and 220 comments in the three days since it was posted.

Shady but not new

TikTok users in the video’s comment section expressed shock at the nature of the man’s offer, with some asking Ms Lai to report the man to the authorities.

Many who commented on the video stated that they had been propositioned by the photographer for a similar photoshoot as well, either through email or a direct message on social media.

One user wrote: “One time this photographer asked me to do a shoot in a hotel room alone but it was too sketchy (so) I turned (it) down.”

Another said: “I received this as well but the terms of the outfit and poses (were) different.”

However, several users said that offers for such “photoshoots” have been around for some time.

One comment read: “I remember this exact thing happened years ago, I can’t believe it’s being a thing again.”

Another wrote: “This was a scam when I was 18... almost 18 years ago.”

Back in 2021, several women in Singapore had also taken to social media to share their experiences of being propositioned for similar photoshoots of a sexual nature.

In one instance, a woman had been offered up to S$22,500 for a three-hour shoot which involved signing a non-disclosure agreement — a legally binding document to keep information confidential.

The woman had made a police report, and the police informed her that they found the man who sent the email and gave him a warning.

Under the Films Act, it is illegal to make or reproduce obscene films, even if these are not for distribution or exhibition to the public. Those found guilty can be fined up to S$40,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both.

The Undesirable Publications Act also states that it is illegal to take obscene photos if the photos were taken in order to supply or distribute them to others. This offence can result in a fine of up to S$2,000 or a jail term of up to two years.

In response to TODAY’s queries, Ms Lai said that she made the video to bring awareness to the situation, and that she had blocked the man’s number after rejecting his offer.

While she felt “disgusted” that such a situation had occurred to her and other women, she added that “these things are expected to happen because there are a lot of weird people out there”.

When asked if she had made a police report, Ms Lai said that she had not, because she initially felt there was “no point” in doing so if the police could only issue a warning to the man.

However, she believes that it is worthwhile for the police to “look into the case” again to ascertain if the perpetrator is the same man responsible for the past cases.

“We never know if his next victim would actually fall for it, and who knows what would happen (then)?” she said.

TODAY has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for clarification on the actions that can be taken against perpetrators in such cases where no obscene films or photos have been taken. — TODAY