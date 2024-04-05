SINGAPORE, April 5 — A 32-year-old auxiliary policeman was taken to the hospital yesterday after he was hit by a motorcycle along the Causeway.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle along the Causeway at about 11.30am.

They added that a male pedestrian, 32, and a male motorcyclist, 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

In a video circulating on social media, the officer is seen stepping off the kerb into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The ensuing collision sends both the officer and motorcyclist tumbling to the ground.

The officer is able to get back on his feet and is seen clutching his body in pain.

Other motorists are also seen approaching him and the rider to check on their conditions. — TODAY