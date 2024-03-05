SINGAPORE, March 5 — Former transport minister S. Iswaran, 61, was granted permission to stay in Australia for an extra 16 days because he has fallen ill, the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) said.

In response to media queries, AGC said yesterday (March 4) that Iswaran's lawyers had applied to extend his stay until March 19 during an urgent mention at the State Courts. The mention took place at 5.30pm yesterday.

AGC did not provide details about Iswaran's illness.

TODAY has asked Iswaran's legal team for more information about his condition.

Iswaran, who faces various bribery and corruption-related charges, was allowed to leave Singapore temporarily from February 16 to March 4 to settle his son into university.

AGC said that the prosecution did not object to the extension yesterday as long as enhanced bail conditions are met.

These conditions are:

• Iswaran must report to the Investigation Officer daily via video call to update on his medical condition and if there are issues concerning his return to Singapore on March 19

• He must also surrender his passport to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau on March 20

• His bailor must give consent for the extension

The court granted the application, AGC added.

A criminal case disclosure conference was last month scheduled for March 22 at the High Court.

On January 18, Iswaran had 27 charges levelled against him, mostly relating to alleged bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300 (RM1.35 million).

He was charged with 24 offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code, two under the Prevention of Corruption Act and one for obstruction of justice.

He is alleged to have obtained valuable things worth about S$218,058.95 from Malaysian billionaire and managing director of Hotel Properties Ong Beng Seng.

Iswaran also allegedly received about S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets, among other items, in September and December 2022 from Ong as inducement for advancing Ong’s business interests.

Iswaran pleaded not guilty in January.

Action, if any, will be taken against Ong when proceedings against Iswaran have concluded, AGC said previously. ― TODAY