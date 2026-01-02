IPOH, Jan 2 — A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of injuring his parents using a samurai sword, causing severe injuries last December.

Muhammad Aiman Suhaimi, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

According to the charges, the accused allegedly caused grievous harm to Suhaimi Dawi, and Shahaliza Ahmad Hashim, both 58, using a weapon capable of causing death if misused.

The alleged incident took place at a house in Bandar Baru Putera, Kinta district, at 6.30 am on December 26.

The charges framed under Sections 326/326A of the Penal Code, carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, along with a possible fine or whipping. Section 326A allows for the prison sentence to be doubled if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Raveenaa, did not offer any bail and requested that the unrepresented accused be referred to Hospital Bahagia, Ulu Kinta for a mental examination.

The court granted the request and set January 30 for case mention. — Bernama