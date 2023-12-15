SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — A man and woman in their 30s are set to be charged today with using criminal force as well as abusive and insulting language against two enforcement officers.

The National Environmental Agency (NEA) officers were on their enforcement rounds at 6.50pm on July 23 this year near Orchard Link, which is a stretch of road from Ngee Ann City mall to the *Scape building within the shopping belt.

When they spotted a man, 33, and a woman, 38, smoking at a non-smoking area, they proceeded to stop them and issue them a summon for not complying with regulations.

Since 2019, public areas within the Orchard Road precinct have been designated as a no-smoking zone, where smoking is only allowed in designated smoking areas.

During the exchange, the man was said to have verbally abused the officers. He also tapped one of the officer’s body-worn camera and pulled on the officer’s lanyard worn around the neck.

As for the woman, she purportedly pushed the hand of the other officer and tried to touch his face.

The duo were later arrested.

For using abusive language against a public servant, one can be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty carries a jail term of up to four years or a fine, or both.

In a press statement yesterday, the police said that they take a serious view against people who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.” — TODAY