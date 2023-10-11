SINGAPORE — A male Grab driver who allegedly made racist comments towards his passenger and then asked him to get out of the vehicle has since been suspended, the ride-hailing company said.

On Tuesday, a video clip of the alleged incident was posted by someone named “lanjiolover” on the Singapore Happenings subreddit page of online forum Reddit, showing the altercation between the two parties.

The driver was seen calling the passenger “a rubbish Indian” after claiming that the latter made him wait for a long time during pick-up and then telling him what route to take.

The passenger then responded by saying that “it doesn’t matter” since the Grab application would charge him extra for being late.

The driver kept asking the passenger to “get down” though he continued driving.

The passenger went on to ask why the driver was “being racial”, to which he denied at first. When the passenger insisted that the driver was so, the driver replied that Indians tend to be late based on his knowledge.

After further heated exchanges, the clip ends with the driver raising his voice and telling the passenger to “get out” of the vehicle.

In response to TODAY’s queries, Grab said that its driver-partners are expected to treat passengers fairly and not discriminate against them in any way.

“This is in line with our code of conduct.

“We take a strong stance against discriminatory behaviour and language on our platform and have since suspended the driver-partner,” it added.

Just two weeks ago, a private-hire driver from ride-hailing company Tada was suspended for a similar incident that was captured on video, where the driver called his passenger “Indian” and “the very worst” customer.

In response, Tada said that the driver’s remarks that insinuated racial differences were “completely unacceptable” with the platform’s community guidelines and ethos. — TODAY