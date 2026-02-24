KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has reminded taxpayers to submit their e-Filing and settle their tax payments before the deadline to avoid penalties and enforcement action.

IRB Corporate Services Department officer Nur Azureen Ismail said the e-Filing season for the Year of Assessment 2025 will begin on March 1, 2026, and taxpayers should make early preparations, including getting their supporting documents ready.

“March 1, 2026 is the start. Prepare your e-Filing documents, submit your e-Filing on time and also can pay on time.

“In addition, avoid any form of fraud or falsification of documents because if audited and found guilty, the penalties imposed are high. If you fail to pay, there could even be travel restrictions or other legal action,” she said in an interview with Bernama Radio today.

She also highlighted several enhancements to tax reliefs for the Year of Assessment 2025, including an increase in relief for a child with disabilities from RM6,000 to RM8,000.

In addition, the sports lifestyle relief has been raised from RM500 to RM1,000.

She said the relief covers the purchase of sports equipment, entry fees to sports facilities, competition participation fees as well as gym memberships, and has been expanded for use by oneself, spouse, children and parents.

According to her, the scope of medical treatment relief has also been broadened to include parents as well as biological grandparents residing in Malaysia, with a limit of up to RM8,000 per year.

“The relief covers expenses for medical treatment, dental treatment, full medical check-ups including vaccinations as well as caregiver costs, subject to the stipulated conditions,” she said.

She also reminded taxpayers to make full use of eligible reliefs and rebates and to refer to Public Ruling 7/2025 on IRB’s official website to avoid errors in claims.

“Your taxes are our shared future,” she said. — Bernama