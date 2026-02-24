KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a nationwide severe weather alert, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across 11 states and federal territories until 6pm today.

The warning, issued at 3.20pm, indicates that adverse weather conditions are imminent for densely populated urban centres, immediately impacting those preparing for the evening commute.

In the peninsula, the severe weather is expected to blanket the entire state of Selangor, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Moving south, the storms will sweep through parts of Negeri Sembilan (specifically Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau), Melaka (Alor Gajah and Central Melaka), and Johor (Kluang, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru).

Up north, the meteorological warnings cover the entirety of Perak, alongside specific districts in Penang (Northern, Central, and Southern Seberang Perai) and Kedah (Yan and Kuala Muda).

Over on the east coast of the peninsula, the warning applies to Pahang, affecting the districts of Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, and Maran.

In East Malaysia, widespread rain is forecast across Sarawak, affecting Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, and Limbang.

Also heavily impacted are specific districts within Betong (Saratok), Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei, and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, and Matu), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu (Tatau), and Miri (Telang Usan).

Meanwhile, Sabah will see heavy downpours in its Interior, West Coast, and Sandakan divisions, alongside the Federal Territory of Labuan.

According to MetMalaysia’s standard operating procedures, short-term thunderstorm warnings are issued when there are clear signs of incoming storms with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour, or when such conditions are expected to persist for more than an hour.

These alerts are valid for a maximum period of six hours per issuance.

Motorists and those living in low-lying areas are advised to stay vigilant, as intense, short bursts of rain frequently lead to localised flash floods and reduced visibility on the roads.