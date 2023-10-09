SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — Singapore has issued a travel advisory advising Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria.

Singaporeans are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel in view of the ongoing conflict,” said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement issued on Sunday (Oct 8).

MFA also advised Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and Palestine to remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate.

“They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance,” said the ministry. — Bernama