SINGAPORE, July 25 — A total of 421 men and 203 women, aged between 16 and 71, are assisting the police in probes related to more than 2,600 cases of scams that resulted in losses of over S$21 million (RM72 million).

This came after a two-week operation by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between July 7 and 20.

In a press statement yesterday (July 24), the police said that the 624 people are believed to be involved in various scams related to e-commerce, jobs, loans and impersonation of government officials, among others.

“The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence,” they added.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$125,000, or both.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” the police said.

Members of the public may visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Anyone with information about such scams may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. ― TODAY