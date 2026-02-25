SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — Hundreds of Chinese‑language videos generated using artificial intelligence have been uploaded to YouTube targeting Singapore and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, CNA reported.

The broadcaster said nearly 300 clips were analysed over three weeks, with seven in 10 specifically attacking Wong and spreading conspiracy theories about political infighting. The videos, which have attracted millions of views since late last year, were found to be part of a wider disinformation campaign.

“YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. In accordance with these policies, we’ve since terminated the flagged channels,” a spokesperson for the platform told CNA.

According to CNA, the videos were produced by more than 30 channels and featured Mandarin computer‑generated voiceovers with traditional Chinese subtitles. They also used hashtags referencing Singapore and Wong, a tactic known as search engine optimisation “poisoning” to manipulate search results.

Some clips alleged Wong was about to be removed by his predecessor Lee Hsien Loong, while others claimed Singapore faced economic collapse due to competition from a Chinese port.

CNA noted that Singapore’s port in fact handled a record 44.66 million containers in 2025, maintaining its position as the world’s second‑busiest.

Other videos accused Singapore of being an American pawn or fabricated claims of the country betraying the United States. While some channels have been deleted, CNA said new uploads continue to appear, making it difficult to assess the full scale of the operation.