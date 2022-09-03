Importer Heng Yoon Trading has been ordered to recall a batch of Hand Flower Brand soy sauce (pictured) as a precautionary measure. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Food Agency via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday that it has ordered the recall of a type of Malaysian-made soy sauce after it detected a type of additive that exceeded the regulatory limit for sauces here.

The additive — which it identified as benzoic acid — was not declared on the food packaging of the Hand Flower Brand soy sauce.

The implicated product is stamped with batch number KSS0 125 and has an expiry date of July 26, 2025.

The importer Heng Yoon Trading has been ordered to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

Only permitted food additives that are within the imposed maximum levels are allowed for use in food under the Singapore Food Regulations.

In its media release, SFA said that the one-off consumption of the affected product is unlikely to be of safety concern “based on the levels (of benzoic acid) detected”.

This is especially because soy sauce is “not a staple food consumed at high levels”, it added.

However, consumers should not take food containing high levels of benzoic acid over a long period of time.

“This is because even though benzoic acid is a common additive, which is safe when used in small quantities, studies in animals fed with high doses of benzoic acid have shown disorder of the central nervous system as well as changes in their brains,” SFA said.

Anyone who has taken the implicated product and has concerns about his or her health may seek medical advice. They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries. — TODAY