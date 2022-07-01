Yesterday (June 30), the 58-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exposure. He was jailed for nine weeks. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 1 — Frustrated that an investigation officer had allegedly not attended to his case several years ago, Lau Kian Tiong emailed the female officer photographs of his penis along with an obscene suggestion.

Yesterday (June 30), the 58-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exposure. He was jailed for nine weeks.

Another charge of transmitting obscene material was taken into consideration for sentencing.

His victim, aged 36, cannot be named due to a court order to protect her identity.

Lau claimed that in 2018, he had gone to Central Police Division headquarters on the officer’s instructions since she had sent him letters asking him to report for an interview there for an alleged offence.

She was assigned to investigate his case of voluntarily causing hurt, the court heard.

He claimed that when he was there, she did not attend to him. This caused him to feel annoyed.

On May 25 last year, he then sent two photos of his private parts to her official Singapore Police Force email address in order to humiliate her, the court heard.

His two emails were titled: “Hi, good morning, my dear wife. Please help me oral sex because my penis is really itchy. Thank you so much.” Court documents did not reveal why he decided to do this three years later.

A short while later on June 4 last year, police officers at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre spotted him loitering and taking photos outside the police station.

They screened him and realised that a police gazette had been issued for his arrest under the voluntarily causing hurt offence.

They then contacted the female officer handling his case, who directed Lau to report for another interview three days later for the case.

At the same time, on checking Lau’s mobile phone, the officers discovered the two photos of his genitals that he had sent to the female officer. He then confessed to emailing her these photos.

The victim was later alerted to this.

Yesterday, the prosecution sought eight to 10 weeks’ jail.

In mitigation, Lau — who did not have a lawyer — told District Judge John Ng in Mandarin through an interpreter: “Sir, because I did it out of a fit of anger, I hope for a lighter sentence. I’m already in regret and frustration over this.” His sentence was backdated to May 25 this year.

He was previously fined S$400 (RM1,267) for wrongful restraint in 1988, as well as fined S$5,000 in 1994 for committing mischief that caused damages of S$500 or above.

For each offence of sexual exposure, he could have been jailed for up to a year or fined, or punished with both. ― TODAY