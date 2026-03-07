KULIM, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the Taman Selasih Ramadan bazaar near here today.

Anwar, who arrived at the bazaar at 5.45 pm, was also accompanied by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

During his 30-minute walkabout, he also interacted with some of the 142 traders selling a wide range of food items.

A Bernama survey found that visitors began converging from 5 pm to wait for the prime minister’s arrival.

Coconut water trader Muhammad Afiq Ikhwan Rosly, 19, said he was excited when he found out that the prime minister would be visiting the bazaar.

“I’ve been trading here for the past five years… I feel extremely proud and also touched when the prime minister stopped by my stall as soon as he arrived at the bazaar.

“It’s just that in the midst of the chaos, I didn’t get the chance to take a picture with him,” he said. — Bernama