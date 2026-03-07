KULAI, March 7— The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Suruhanjaya Komunikasi dan Multimedia (MCMC) is studying various age verification methods before the enforcement of the minimum age limit of 16 for social media use, which is expected to take effect in the second quarter of this year.

Deputy Communications Minister Datuk Teo Nie Ching said MCMC has held engagement sessions with social media service providers such as Meta, Google, and TikTok to determine the most suitable method in a process conducted together with the involved social media platforms through a regulatory sandbox, or testing environment.

“In Malaysia we already have (age verification methods such as) identity cards, passports, and MyDigital ID.

“But at the same time, MCMC is also open to accepting or considering other methods for age verification,” she said at a press conference after officiating a contribution presentation programme for Kulai parliamentary constituency in conjunction with Ramadan here today.

The government is reportedly aiming to have every social media platform implement digital user identity verification (eKYC) by the end of the second quarter of 2026, in order to enforce the minimum age limit of 16 for opening an account. — Bernama