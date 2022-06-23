In this first half of the year so far, the total number of workplace fatalities is 27. — Kindel Media/Pexels pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 23 — A 32-year-old migrant worker was killed on Wednesday (June 22) at a worksite after he was crushed between parts of a mobile crane. This brings the number of workplace fatalities here to 27 so far this year.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to queries from TODAY that the latest fatal workplace accident occurred at 1 Mandai Quarry Road at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

“A 32-year-old Indian worker was retrieving two shackles from a toolbox underneath the chassis of a mobile crane, when the crane turned clockwise,” it said. “His chest was crushed between the crane counterweights and the crane undercarriage.”

The worker was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but died from his injuries.

The Mandai Quarry Road address is the location of the Home Team Tactical Centre, which houses training facilities for specialist units within the Home Team such as the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Notice of the worker’s death was put up on Safety Watch - SG’s Facebook page.

The police and SCDF said in separate statements that they were alerted to the incident at 10.20am.

The worker was taken unconscious to hospital after the “industrial accident”, the police added.

“Based on preliminary investigations, (we) do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.”

MOM said that the developer of the site is the Singapore Police Force, while the occupier is China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co and the worker’s employer is Hwa Yang Engineering.

“(We are) investigating the accident and has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting works at the worksite,” the ministry said.

“As a general safety measure, physical barricades and warning signs should be put up when cranes are in operation, and all persons should be reminded to stay clear of such danger areas.”

In this first half of the year so far, the total number of workplace fatalities is 27.

There were 23 workplace deaths in the first half of last year — 37 in the whole year.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last month that the situation regarding workplace fatalities was “not acceptable” and had called on all parties to “put this right”. There were 10 deaths in April alone.

He noted that with the reopening of the economy and more work and social activities resuming, “safety standards and practices seem to have slipped” and accident rates are going up.

Starting from June 14, companies with poor workplace safety and health performance would face harsher penalties, MOM said last week. — TODAY