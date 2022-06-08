A gold necklace that three youths attempted to steal from a 16-year-old at Central Mall on June 6, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force

SINGAPORE, June 8 — Three youths were charged in court today with assaulting and attempting to rob a teenager in the Clarke Quay area in the wee hours of Monday.

Lester Kwek Yong Hui, 21; Nicholas New Kah Hoe, 22; and Roy Peh Yong Rong, 19, each face one charge of committing robbery with hurt.

The police were alerted to a fight along Magazine Road at 3am on Monday. When officers arrived, the three suspects had apparently fled the scene, the police said in a news release yesterday evening.

They had allegedly punched and kicked a 16-year-old boy and tried to take his gold necklace, valued at about S$5,000 (RM15,967), as well as a gold ring valued at about S$1,300. This took place at Central Mall outside Club Vos, court documents stated.

The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers from Central Police Division arrested the suspects within 24 hours of conducting ground enquiries and with the help of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, the police said.

Peh had been earlier charged in February with money laundering in relation to the recent high-profile OCBC phishing scams, which led to hundreds of customers losing a total of S$13.7 million. His bail was revoked today when he was hauled back to court.

He faces several other charges, including intentionally photographing someone else’s genitals at a Housing and Development Board block lift lobby together with two others last year.

Kwek and New were offered bail of S$15,000 each. They will return to court on July 6, while Peh will return for a pre-trial conference later this month.

Those convicted of the offence of robbery with hurt can be jailed for at least five years and up to 20 years, as well as given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Young offenders can also be sentenced to probation or reformative training. — TODAY