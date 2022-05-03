Singapore PM Lee wishes Muslims a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong wishes Muslims in the republic a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 3 ― Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today wished Muslims in the republic a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s Raya indeed feels lively and special,” wrote Lee on his official Facebook.

Singapore Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir had on May 1 announced that the first day of Syawal 1443 Hijrah falls today (May 3).

“For the first time since the pandemic started, our Muslim friends are able to resume more normalcy, and gather with family and friends to celebrate the end of the fasting month.

“The last two years have been a very challenging and difficult time. Thank you for your sacrifices and understanding. Let us persevere in practising social responsibility and keeping ourselves safe,” he posted.

The prime minister ended his posting which was appended with a photo of Masjid Al Iman here with his wishes “all Muslims a joyful and blessed celebration!”

Neighbours Indonesia and Thailand had joined Malaysia in celebrating Aidilfitri yesterday (May 2), while Singapore is having it today. ― Bernama