Singapore Ministry of Manpower: Six-monthly medical examination for migrant domestic workers deferred to ease patient loads at clinics

SINGAPORE, March 2 — Employers who have received six-monthly medical examination notices for their migrant domestic workers and other female work permit holders dated in January and February this year, will now have till April 30 to send their workers for the examination.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a release today said the move will help to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers, especially GP clinics and polyclinics.

GP clinics and polyclinics are facing long queues given the current wave of Omicron Covid-19 infections.

It added that employers whose workers are due to receive such notices in March and April will be notified of a new notice date by post or by e-mail at the end of April.

While employers who need to send their workers to the clinics for the six-monthly medical examination at this time will not be turned away, MOM said it strongly encourages employers to defer the visit unless there is a need for medical attention. — TODAY