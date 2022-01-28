Greenridge Crescent boys’ deaths: 48-year-old father taken back to scene where bodies were found

Yesterday, Xavier Yap Jung Houn was taken to the scene where the bodies of his two sons were found. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 — Police officers yesterday (January 27) took Xavier Yap Jung Houn to the scene where the bodies of his two sons were found. The 11-year-old brothers were found dead near a playground in Upper Bukit Timah last Friday.

At about 3.10pm yesterday, two police vehicles arrived at a stretch of road along Greenridge Crescent, which had been cordoned off by police officers.

Yap, 48, wearing a red shirt with his hands chained, was seen leaving a black vehicle along with several police officers.

They proceeded to a canal beside the playground where the bodies of the two boys were discovered last week.

Police officers were also seen holding up signs bearing shapes of arrows and taking photos at the canal as well as the playground.

Yap faces one charge of murdering one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern, between 4.23pm and 6.25pm last Friday at the canal.

The Straits Times identified the other son as Aston Yap Kai Shern. They were twins.

No charges have been filed in relation to Aston's death.

About 30 minutes later, police officers escorted Yap back to the vehicle.

Other investigating officers remained at the scene after Yap left. At about 5pm, this team of officers also left and the police cordon tapes were taken down.

Earlier this week, a district judge granted the prosecution's application for Yap to be remanded for a week, with permission to be taken out for investigations.

The police prosecution said that he was needed for scene investigation and to recover exhibits.

The 2m-wide canal where the boys' bodies were found cuts through a small, secluded playground at the edge of a residential neighbourhood, and leads to a forested plot of land behind it.

Yap will return to court on January 31. ― TODAY