Pair 11-year-old boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent playground after call from father for assistance

The police say they are probing the unnatural deaths of the boys.

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — Two 11-year-old brothers were found dead yesterday (January 21) night at a playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah, said the police.

In response to TODAY’s queries today, the police said they had received a call for assistance at 6.25 pm yesterday by a man.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, the man’s two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic,” the police added.

“Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are ongoing.”

Ms Sim Ann, a Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency, urged the public not to speculate on the case.

“This is a grave tragedy, and unthinkable especially to anyone who is a parent. I know the news is deeply shocking and upsetting to our community,” she wrote on Facebook.

Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development, added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the children who have lost their lives so tragically.”