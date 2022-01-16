Singapore Reform Party’s Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, say police

The police said investigations are ongoing against Whitefield Law Corporation, where Mr Charles Yeo works as a lawyer, following police reports filed against the firm. — Picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 — Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo was one of two people arrested on Tuesday (Jan 12) for alleged offences of criminal breach of trust and forgery, said the police yesterday in a statement that also rebutted some claims made by the lawyer earlier this week.

The police did not reveal the identity of the second person who was arrested.

On Thursday, Mr Yeo, who had stood in the 2020 General Election under the Reform Party banner, said in a Facebook live session that he had spent 15 hours in lockup with a bail of S$35,000 set for his release.

He added he had been arrested for criminal breach of trust and forgery but repeatedly said that these charges were politically charged and “trumped up”.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said investigations are ongoing against Whitefield Law Corporation, where Mr Yeo works as a lawyer, following police reports filed against the firm.

The police also “categorically reject” Mr Yeo’s allegations that the investigations were politically motivated.

“Neither are the allegations ‘trumped up’ for political reasons,” the police said in its statement. “The police had received at least four police reports involving four different clients of Whitefield Law Corporation, alleging forgery and/or criminal breach of trust.”

In his live video, Mr Yeo also claimed that his phone had been confiscated four times for investigation.

The police said Mr Yeo’s mobile phone and SIM card had been seized for forensic examination for the purpose of the investigations.

“Our officers have taken, and will continue to take, measures in accordance with the law, to carry out investigations into the alleged criminal offences,” the police added.

TODAY has reached out to Whitefield Law Corporation for comment. — TODAY