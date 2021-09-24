Two women aged 93 and 71 die of Covid-19 complications in Singapore as death toll reaches 70

Two women who died of Covid-19 complications had not been vaccinated against the disease, the Ministry of Health said on September 23, 2021. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Two Singaporean women aged 93 and 71 have died from complications due to Covid-19.

Both women had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement last night.

The 93-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus on September 17.

She had a history of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, MoH said.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

The 71-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 23 and had a history of cancer.

MoH did not state in which hospitals the patients were warded.

There are now 70 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, MoH reported 1,504 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,218 in the community. Of the total, 273 were in migrant worker dormitories and 13 cases were imported.

To date, 82,860 people here have been infected since the outbreak began last year. ― TODAY