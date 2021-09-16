Covid-19: Singapore reports 804 new locally transmitted cases; 2 more clusters discovered at nursing homes

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei (left) and Jamiyah Nursing Home (right) were added to a list of Covid-19 clusters under close monitoring by the Ministry of Health. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Singapore reported 770 community cases of Covid-19 yesterday (September 15), with four active clusters added to those that are under close monitoring.

Two of the clusters were discovered at nursing homes, one is a migrant workers’ dormitory and the remaining cluster is linked to Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah.

The cluster at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei has 13 cases after three were added, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

Jamiyah Nursing Home on West Coast Drive has a total of 13 new Covid-19 cases.

The dormitory located on 7 Senoko South Road near Sembawang has 26 cases after nine new cases were linked to it.

The cluster linked to the madrasah on Braddell Road has a total of 11 cases after one new case was added to it.

There are another 34 cases involving migrant workers staying in dormitories, bringing the total of locally transmitted cases to 804.

Of the local cases, 238 are seniors over the age of 60.

Including three imported cases, there were a total of 807 new infections recorded yesterday.

All of the imported cases have been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival.

Singapore has recorded a total of 73,938 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Clusters under close monitoring

MoH said that it is closely monitoring 20 large clusters, six more than the day before.

Giving details on the new cluster at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei, it said that all 13 cases are residents.

“Residents and staff on the affected levels are being tested. All other residents and staff will also undergo testing.”

As for the cluster at Jamiyah Nursing Home, MoH said that the disease was spread among staff members and residents.

Of the 13 cases discovered there, 10 are residents and three are staff members.

The affected residents and staff members are undergoing testing, while all other staff members and residents will get tested soon after as well.

MoH said there is ongoing transmission among residents at the Senoko South Road dormitory.

The residents have been quarantined and are being tested for Covid-19.

As for the cluster at Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, transmission took place among students in the same class. The disease then spread to household contacts of the infected cases, MOH added.

Seriously ill

There are 822 Covid-19 cases who are in hospital as of yesterday, up from 809 the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MoH said.

There are now 76 seriously ill patients requiring oxygen support to help them breathe, one more than the day before.

There are nine patients who are under intensive care, the same as the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years old.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent, MoH said.

― Of the 124 cases who required oxygen support, 65 were fully vaccinated and 59 were not

― Of the nine under intensive care, four were fully vaccinated while five were not

― All of the four patients who succumbed to the disease were not fully vaccinated

Vaccinations

As of Sept 14, 81 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 8,881,071 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, which include the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, have been administered, covering 4,561,574 individuals.

A total of 4,432,411 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

For other vaccines recognised under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac, 179,086 doses have been administered covering 86,731individuals. ― TODAY