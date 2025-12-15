SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — CapitaLand’s free night shuttle at Clarke Quay is proving a win-win for both partygoers and the developer, cutting transport costs for students and young adults while potentially boosting footfall at its commercial properties.

The real estate and investment company develops and manages shopping malls, offices, and residential properties across Singapore, including at Clarke Quay, a popular riverside nightlife and entertainment hub.

The shuttle runs in two parts: a 23-seater looped service around the city from 11pm to 2.50am, and 45-seater “home shuttles” at 4am to Westgate in Jurong East and Tampines Central 4.

While the city loop recorded low ridership, the home shuttles saw 24 passengers on December 14, Singapore news outlet CNA reported yesterday, highlighting modest early demand.

The free service complements a government pilot that allows bars and clubs in Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, and Upper Circular Road to stay open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For many revellers, the shuttle provides a cheaper alternative to private-hire cars, which can cost between S$30 and S$60 (RM95–RM190), encouraging them to stay longer at nightlife spots.

By routing shuttles to CapitaLand properties such as Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura, and Raffles City, the developer may see increased visitor traffic and potential spending at its retail and entertainment outlets.

Some partygoers suggested more stops to residential areas and higher bus frequencies, with intermediate locations like Bugis and Kallang highlighted to make the service even more useful.

CQ @ Clarke Quay, a mixed development property operated by CapitaLand, said the shuttle is still in the early stages and commuter feedback on timing, frequency, and routes will be used to refine the service, balancing convenience for passengers.