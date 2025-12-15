SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — Daiso Singapore has announced that its 100 AM outlet in Tanjong Pagar will close on January 5 next year with the last day of business on January 4.

The notice was posted on Facebook on December 13.

Daiso encouraged shoppers to visit its nearby outlets at Marina Square, Capitol, Chinatown Point, and VivoCity.

The closure follows the recent shutdown of the 100 AM Muji outlet on November 25, highlighting a trend of Japanese retail stores scaling back in Singapore.

Another Japanese retailer, Isetan announced on December 9 that it would close its Nex mall outlet in April 2026, leaving only its Scotts Road branch in Singapore.

The 100 AM Daiso store first opened in February 2018 and was one of 33 outlets around the island.

Despite these exits, other Japanese retailers such as Don Don Donki continue to operate at 100 AM, offering some continuity for fans of Japanese retail.

Singapore’s economy is growing at a moderate pace, with GDP expanding about 2.9 per cent year‑on‑year in the third quarter of 2025 according to government data, but rising costs and soft consumer demand weigh on retail spending.