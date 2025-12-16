KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia’s communications regulator has pushed back against a recent report showing a decline in 5G speeds, arguing that the moderation is a natural consequence of rapid expansion and massive user growth.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was responding to a report from the speed-testing firm Ookla, which found that Malaysia’s median 5G download speed had nearly halved from its 2023 peak.

Ookla’s report showed that median 5G download speeds fell from a high of 451.79 Mbps in late 2023 to 242.92 Mbps by the third quarter of 2025.

The firm attributed the decline to the country’s single wholesale network coming under heavy strain as user numbers surged.

In its response today, the MCMC argued that the headline speed measurements must be viewed in the context of this explosive growth.

It revealed that the number of 5G subscribers in Malaysia has skyrocketed from 4.6 million in November 2023 to 28.7 million by November 2025.

“While such observations provide useful reference points, MCMC emphasises that headline speed measurements must be viewed in the context of rapid network expansion and accelerated user adoption,” the regulator said in a statement.

The MCMC also presented its own data showing that average 5G download speeds remain robust, at over 218 Mbps on the DNB network and over 315 Mbps on the second network operated by U Mobile, which it said aligns with national targets.

Both the MCMC and Ookla’s report highlighted that the government’s recent approval of a second 5G network is the key to addressing these growing pains.

The move is expected to improve resilience, boost competition, and enhance the overall user experience nationwide.