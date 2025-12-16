SEPANG, Dec 15 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has arrested a man for acting as an illegal tout at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, after he offered an unlicensed car rental service to a Saudi Arabian passenger for RM70.

The arrest was made following surveillance and monitoring operations at the airport. The driver's Toyota Vios was also seized for further investigation.

Selangor JPJ said that the case is being investigated under the Land Public Transport Act 2010. Those found guilty of operating as an illegal tout face a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

The department also noted that anyone found abetting such illegal activities can be charged under the same Act.

Following the incident, the JPJ has issued a strong advisory to the public to use only legitimate transport services available at KLIA.

Travellers are urged to book their rides through official service counters at the terminals or via authorised e-hailing applications.