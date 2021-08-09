Health ministry: 70 per cent of Singapore’s population fully vaccinated under national programme

Singapore has exceeded its target of two-thirds of the population being vaccinated by National Day. — Photo by Ili Nadhirah Mansor for TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — Seventy per cent of Singapore’s population are fully vaccinated as of yesterday, data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, MOH said today that more than 3.86 million people have completed their full vaccination regimen as of yesterday — a day ahead of the country’s 56th birthday.

The ministry’s vaccination data usually lags by a day and no figures on the number of vaccinations given out on Monday were yet available.

The figure exceeds the Government’s earlier target of having two-thirds of the population vaccinated by National Day.

A full regimen refers to either two doses of the vaccines offered under the national vaccination programme, or one dose for recovered Covid-19 patients.

In June, the task force leading Singapore’s pandemic response said it aimed to get two-thirds of the population vaccinated by National Day, as it sped up the national vaccination programme.

It raised the bar again last Friday when it said it expected 70 per cent of the population inoculated against Covid-19 by that date.

As of Sunday, the percentage of residents who have completed the full regimen split by age group are as follows:

· Ages 12 to 39: 71 per cent

· Ages 40 to 44: 80 per cent

· Ages 45 to 59: 84 per cent

· Ages 60 to 69: 86 per cent

· Ages 70 and above: 78 per cent

The ministry added that 79 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines under the national programme as of Sunday.

“In total, we have administered a total of 8,103,735 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,367,061 individuals, with 3,862,510 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen,” MOH said.

In addition, 131,497 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as of yesterday, covering 81,709 individuals. — TODAY