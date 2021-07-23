Covid-19 rules breaches: Singapore revokes food licences of three nightspots, orders 18 F&B outlets to close

The Charm on 150 South Bridge Road (top left), Icon II on 35 Selegie Road (bottom left) and Frederico’s Paddles Too Pub and Cafeteria located on 11 East Coast Road (right) have had their food licences revoked. — Picture by Singapore Food Agency via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 23 — Despite the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster among KTV lounges, three former nightlife establishments which converted to food-and-beverage (F&B) operations have had their food licences revoked, following enforcement checks over the past week by the authorities.

The establishments are The Charm on 150 South Bridge Road, Icon II on 35 Selegie Road and Frederico’s Paddles Too Pub and Cafeteria located on 11 East Coast Road.

They were found to have breached safe management measures and must cease operations with immediate effect, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a statement today.

These nightspots had been caught allowing playing of games within their premises, failing to minimise interaction between staff members and customers, as well as providing hostessing services.

Of the three establishments, two had been caught breaking the rules before the mandatory two-week suspension of operations imposed on nightspots from July 16 to 30.

One outlet — Federico’s Paddles Too Pub and Cafeteria — had breached the rules after the suspension was put in place.

“Pivoted nightlife establishments must comply strictly with the ongoing mandatory two-week suspension of operations,” said MSE.

The establishments will not be allowed to resume operations after the suspension period until they pass inspections and receive written approval from the Singapore Food Agency.

“This suspension period will serve to keep our community safe by allowing time for all employees at pivoted nightlife establishments to be tested and for enforcement agencies to conduct checks to ensure that (safe management) protocols are in place,” said MSE.

“Any pivoted nightlife establishment found to be operating during the mandatory period of suspension will face firm enforcement action, including prosecution and the permanent cancellation of licences for food, public entertainment and liquor.”

F&B outlets fined, ordered to close

Separately, 18 F&B outlets were ordered to close for breaching safe management measures.

These include The Penny Black pub located at Boat Quay, the KFC outlet in Far East Plaza, and East Ocean Teochew Restaurant located in Ngee Ann City.

The F&B outlets had failed to ensure patrons across tables were seated at least 1m apart, allowed groups which exceeded the group size cap to dine-in, and allowed groups which were not from the same household to be seated across multiple tables, among other things.

Four other businesses were fined between S$1,000 and S$2,000 each for failing to comply with the rules, said MSE.

Eight individuals were also fined S$300 each for gathering in groups larger than the permitted group sizes while dining-in at the various F&B outlets.

Rule breaches at parks and beaches

Seventy-nine people were also fined for breaching safe management measures from July 17 to 20 in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

They had been caught not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercise and gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

Another 1,500 advisories were issued to people for not wearing masks or for gathering in groups larger than the existing size cap.

In one such instance, a group of 15 people were caught gathering at Changi Beach Park. NParks will be taking appropriate enforcement action against them. — TODAY