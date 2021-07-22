New Covid-19 cluster forms at MBS Casino; premises closed till Aug 5, says Singapore’s MoH

The Ministry of Health have found 11 cases of coronavirus infection linked to a new cluster at the casino in Marina Bay Sands integrated resort (pictured). ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 22 — Marina Bay Sands Casino will be closed from today (July 22) to August 5 due to likely ongoing Covid-19 transmission there.

Giving an update on the coronavirus situation here early this morning, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it is investigating infections among individuals who worked in or visited the casino.

“To date, we have detected 11 cases linked to the cluster, and our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at the casino,” it said.

The closure is aimed at breaking the chain of transmission and to enable deep cleaning of the premises.

The ministry will conduct special testing operations for the casino employees to “quickly uncover any community infection cases”.

Free swab tests will also be offered to members of the public who had visited the casino between July 7 and 21.

More information on the testing operations can be found at https://go.gov.sg/mbs-mkt-testing. ― TODAY