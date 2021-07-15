Singapore MoH: Four more KTV lounges to close for two weeks due to likely ongoing Covid-19 spread

The Ministry of Health said that four nightclubs (pictured) have been closed to the public to break any potential chain of coronavirus transmission and enable deep cleaning. ― Pictures via social media/Facebook

SINGAPORE, July 15 — Four more nightclubs and karaoke lounges were ordered to close for two weeks from July 15 to 29 to curb a likely spread of Covid-19. This comes after three of such nightclubs were made to close on Tuesday.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation here yesterday (July 14), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it is probing cases of coronavirus infections among social hostesses who had frequented karaoke lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, as well as their close social contacts.

Its epidemiological investigations have found that “there is likely ongoing transmission” of Covid-19 at four venues, which have been closed to the public to “break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning”.

The four are:

― One Exclusive at 114 Middle Road

― Level 9 (L9) at 114 Middle Road

― Terminal 10 at Clarke Quay

― Club M at 114 Middle Road

MoH will extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the four newly listed premises between June 29 and July 14.

Those who have visited similar KTV or karaoke lounges or clubs that are operating as food-and-beverage outlets as well as those who have interacted with hostesses of any nationality “in any setting” may also get tested for Covid-19 for free.

These visitors to the premises are advised to monitor their health closely.

They should also minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction.

“They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” MoH added.

Earlier yesterday, the ministry announced that there were 56 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded for the day and 41 of them were linked to a rapidly growing cluster involving KTV or karaoke lounges.

One more case was added in the latest update, bringing the tally for the cluster to 54 cases so far.

MoH previously identified five KTV lounges where Covid-19 transmission could have taken place.

They are:

― Club Dolce at Balestier Point

― Wu Bistro at Golden Mile Complex on Beach Road

― Club De Zara at Textile Centre along Jalan Sultan

― Supreme KTV at Far East Shopping Centre

― Empress KTV at Tanglin Shopping Centre

Club Dolce, Wu Bistro and Club De Zara were already closed.

Patrons who have visited any of the nine affected nightspots or similar lounges operating as F&B outlets and interacted with any of their hostesses from June 29 may book an appointment at any screening centre listed on MoH’s website. ― TODAY